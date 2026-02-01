Students learn Indigenous cooking traditions with hands-on experience

The Great Falls Public Schools Indigenous Department recently hosted Mariah Gladstone, founder of IndigiKitchen, for a hands-on experience centered around Indigenous foods.

"Doing a whole bunch of cooking classes, demonstrations, and workshops all about Indigenous food. So foods that are native to the Americas but in ways that make sense today in the 21st century, that we can cook in our modern kitchens," Gladstone said.

On Thursday, culinary students at Great Falls High School rolled up their sleeves to make sunflower oil and caramel popcorn – recipes with Indigenous North American influence.

Gladstone spent several days across the Great Falls food district, teaching students how food connects culture, health, and identity.

"I think it's really important because this is a way of not just recognizing Indigenous knowledge but also relating it to something that we have to use every day. This isn't new information. We can take this thousands of year old knowledge and use it in our kitchens and use it to feed our bellies. Today," Gladstone said.

By the end of the class, students walked away with new recipes, and a deeper understanding of Indigenous food systems that continue to thrive today.

Gladstone's visit was a part of the district's ongoing effort to expand Indigenous education through hands-on learning experiences.

You can check out her recipes at indigikitchen.com .

