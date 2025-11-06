GREAT FALLS — The Fort Peck Tribes have declared a State of Emergency following the suspension of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of November.

Tribal leaders said in a news release: "We want to assure you that the Tribes are actively developing a plan of action to address this issue until benefits are reinstated."

Fort Peck Tribes take action after SNAP funding lapse

The tribes are in the process of slaughtering buffalo and securing groceries, and have allocated $250,000 to provide assistance to as many SNAP households as possible.

They note that resources are limited, and this assistance will be available only to fully-enrolled tribal members who reside on the reservation and are currently enrolled in SNAP benefits.

Leaders encourage everyone to come together as a community and support one another.

If you are able to donate non-perishable food items, please drop them off at any tribal senior feeding site between 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM, or at the Phase III foyer of the Tribal Administration building in Poplar between 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM.

Last week, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council declared a State of Emergency, and authorized the culling of 15 bison and three cattle from the Blackfeet reservation to help sustain community food access in the weeks ahead.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:

Blackfeet Tribal Council declares a state of emergency

The processed meat from the culling will be distributed directly to tribal members across the reservation, an effort to provide relief as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faces funding uncertainty.

Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Rodney Gervais Jr. said the full impact of the federal shutdown is still unfolding. “Some of it is still yet to be understood. We had held out hope that they would find a way to get the SNAP food benefits issued to all Montanans, including native nations and unfortunately, that didn't happen,” he explained. “It’s definitely going to impact those that are most vulnerable on the Blackfeet reservation.”