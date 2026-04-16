BROWNING — Some streets in Browning are looking noticeably emptier after Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife stepped up efforts to round up stray dogs in response to a troubling rise in attacks. The actions have sparked a mix of emotions across the community.

“That’s kind of what caused a good big uproar here was the shooting of our dogs,” said Browning resident Diana Burd.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Community reacts as Blackfeet Nation takes action on dog crisis

Burd, whose niece was attacked by several dogs last December, says while she understands the need for action, she also feels deeply about the cultural importance of dogs in Native traditions. “A lot of people were really sad," Burd added. "And just looking on Facebook like, my dog is gone. And some people actually said they seen it. You know, their dog get shot and I can’t. I couldn’t really believe that.”

Chairman Rodney Gervais of the Blackfeet Nation addressed the situation, explaining that only dogs specifically identified as dangerous—those involved in attacks—were euthanized by tribal authorities.

Gervais said, “We love our dogs. It's a cultural thing, but we also have problematic dogs. We did put down 24 dogs. That's the number that's been given to us by our Fish and Wildlife Services, as well as our Blackfeet Law Enforcement.”

Chairman Gervais emphasized that any dogs taken or killed outside that official count were not the work of law enforcement or fish and wildlife, but of vigilantes.

The scale of the problem is clear: “So since January of 2025, just over a year ago, there has been a reported 318 vicious dog attacks. Now those are reported,” Gervais said, noting there are likely many more that go unreported.

Dozens of Browning residents have shared stories of attacks, including Donna Foundagun, whose grandson was attacked by a pack of ten dogs while waiting for the bus. “

My grandson. And if it wasn't for him getting assistance, Lord knows what would’ve happened. You know, because there was 10 dogs,” Foundagun said.

Her grandson was hospitalized after the attack and is now in stable condition.

Despite difficult decisions, Blackfeet Nation leaders highlight ongoing efforts to address the stray dog issue humanely.

“A lot of support, a lot of services, a lot of outreach, by rehoming a number of these dogs since, you know, past three years. So, we rehomed 2400 dogs off the reservation,” Gervais said.

New registration laws have been enacted to help manage pets responsibly, and for now, the tribe is pausing further roundups.

Tribal leadership is reviewing best practices to ensure that community safety goes hand-in-hand with honoring cultural traditions and compassion for animals.



APRIL 10 — Brianna Juneau reports from Browning: