Blackfeet photographer Whitney Snow is gaining international recognition for a photography project highlighting Blackfeet women, culture, and environmental stewardship.

Snow recently received the Madonna Thunder Hawk Environmental Photography Fellowship from Vital Impacts for her project: The Women’s Grass, which documents Blackfeet women restoring sacred sweetgrass and preserving its teachings for future generations.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Blackfeet photographer receives fellowship for storytelling project

Snow says photography has been part of her life since childhood.

She says her passion began at seven years old after receiving a Polaroid camera, a gift that sparked what would become a lifelong love of storytelling through images.

“I’ve always loved taking candid photos, natural moments, especially animals and landscapes out here on the reservation,” Snow said. “It’s just always been something that felt really important to me.”

Her work focuses on capturing authentic moments within the Blackfeet community while exploring the relationship between Indigenous identity, land, and tradition.

In The Women’s Grass, Snow says she wanted to honor the women closest to her while respectfully representing the Blackfeet Nation.

“I really wanted to highlight the women in my family and my community in a respectful way and represent our people in a good way,” she said.

Snow says the visual style of the project was intentional, especially the warm and vibrant colors seen throughout the images.

“I really love the color palette in these photos because it feels hopeful to me,” she said.

The fellowship is already expanding the reach of her work far beyond Montana. Snow says people from around the world have contacted her after seeing the project, and this summer, The Women’s Grass will be featured at Photoville Festival in New York, one of the country’s most competitive photography festivals.

In addition to the exposure, the fellowship is also connecting her with mentors and experienced photographers who are helping guide her career.

“It’s been really amazing getting to connect with mentors and people internationally who are interested in learning more about Blackfeet Nation and Indigenous communities,” Snow said.

Snow hopes the project encourages viewers to learn more about the Blackfeet Nation and Indigenous communities across North America.

“I hope people ask more questions and want to learn more because there’s such a rich history here and so much beauty in our people and our land,” she said.

Through her photography, Snow says she hopes to continue sharing stories that preserve culture, honor community, and bring greater understanding to Indigenous experiences.

Click here to visit Snow's website.