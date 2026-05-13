BROWNING — Blackfeet Community College hosted its annual Health Day alongside the Spring Open House on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Blackfeet Community College hosts Health Day and Spring Open House

Inside the college gym and across campus, nearly 80 to 90 booths and organizations offered everything from massages, haircuts, and yoga to traditional knowledge about herbs, roots, berries, and smudging practices. Community members could also explore academic programs, speak with advisors, and learn about enrollment opportunities through the college’s open house.

Toni Running Fisher, a mental health support specialist at Blackfeet Community College and one of the event organizers, said the gathering was created to help support holistic wellness in the community, something she says became even more important after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the pandemic especially, we really saw a lot of generational trauma surface,” Running Fisher said. “A lot of people struggling with depression, anxiety, loneliness, and just feeling disconnected.”

She said events like Health Day help remove barriers by making resources accessible and approachable for people who may otherwise not seek out help.

“Sometimes even something as simple as a haircut can make a difference,” she said. “I remember seeing these three little boys running around after getting haircuts and they were smiling and laughing and happy. Something as simple as that can really impact how somebody feels about themselves.”

The annual event has been held at the college for about four years and continues to grow in participation each year. Organizers say it has become a major community event focused not only on physical wellness, but also emotional, cultural, and spiritual health.

For some attendees, the event also opened doors toward future goals.

One community member who attended the open house said he was able to gather information about enrolling at Blackfeet Community College this fall to pursue a degree in addiction counseling.

“I’ve been on the other side of addiction before,” he said. “Now I want to help people in the community that are going through that too.”

He said the event allowed him to focus on both his own wellness and his future at the same time.

“This event kind of brought everything together,” he said. “You could take care of yourself, learn things, and also start planning for your future.”

Blackfeet Community College officials say the event reflects the school’s broader mission of supporting the Blackfeet Nation through education, cultural preservation, and community connection.

The event was free and open to the public, with organizers encouraging attendees to explore resources, participate in activities, and strengthen connections within the community.