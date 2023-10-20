In the digital age, Dolly Parton still chooses fax for communicating

In a world where voicemails almost seem out of date, America's country music sweetheart is proving she's more old-school than we realized.

Dolly Parton revealed on "The View" this week that she doesn't text or even send emails. If you want to get in touch with her, you better dust off your fax machine, because that's the mode of contact she prefers.

"So, actually, I never did get involved in all that because it’ll take up too much of my time if I tried to get in touch with everybody who is trying to get in touch with me," she said. "So, I just say, ‘Fax me! Fax me or call me, and I’ll call you back.’"

She also told the View that she doesn’t want to get into the world of tech because “I’m surrounded by enough people."

Regardless of who you are in Parton’s life, this is just the process you need to go through. Even her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, has to follow the same steps and has to jump through hoops to get in contact with her because she doesn’t own a fax machine.

During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" last year, Cyrus said that yes, she uses the phone to communicate with Parton, but the process takes several steps.

"Every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," Cyrus said. "We do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message. And then that gets sent to me, and it's always signed."

So, if you ever thought emailing someone was a hassle, be glad that you don't have to fax them.

