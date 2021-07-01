Human remains found near Mineral County rest area

MISSOULA — Human remains believed to be two people that went missing in 2017 were found Wednesday near a rest area in Mineral County.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News huckleberry pickers found human bones near the Dena Mora rest area, about 200 yards west of the off-ramp.

The rest area is near the Montana/Idaho border along Interstate 90.

Sheriff Toth believes the bones could be tied to a woman and man from California whose car was found at the rest area on Dec. 2, 2017.

At that time, numerous law enforcement agencies searched for the couple, but they did not locate them.

Sheriff Toth says the bones will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for analysis.