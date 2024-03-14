House committee threatens Fani Willis with contempt in records demand

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defends herself against allegations by a co-defendant in former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has threatened her with contempt in a push to get access to oversight documents in the case.

On Thursday, Rep. Jordan sent a letter addressed to Willis and shared on the Judiciary Committee's social media, that asked "for documents related to the Committee’s oversight of the Fulton County D.A. Office’s alleged misuse of federal grant funds."

One of the central elements in Willis' defense against accusations that she had an improper relationship while going on trips and buying personal items is that the claims are not true and that she used cash for many of her expenses.

Willis says she paid for her own way and that she and special prosecutor Nathan Wade split the costs. The allegations against her claim that she was motivated to expand the case so Wade would earn more money prosecuting it and be able to lavish her with gifts and travel. Attorneys say they believe Willis financially benefited from the prosecution of the case because of trips Willis and Wade took.

"Allegations suggest that Ms. Willis' office misused federal grant dollars to buy computers, 'swag,' and travel, and, that when confronted with these allegations, Ms. Willis may have attempted to hide the misuse of these federal funds," Jordan said in February.

On Wednesday Jordan said Willis "produced a narrow set of documents in response to the subpoena," but that her "compliance with the subpoena to date is deficient."

Jordan said in the Wednesday letter to Willis, explaining that her response to his request for documents was insufficient: "Attached to your letter were various documents — a number of which were previously produced to the committee — that contained, among other things, 15 award letters from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and Office of Violence Against Women, and approximately 27 screen shots of Expense Budget Summaries available to the [Fulton County District Attorney's Office.]"

The letter then requested Willis produce, "All documents and communications referring or relating to any allegations of the misuse of federal funds by the FCDAO"; "All documents or communications between or among your office and the Justice Department, including its OJP and OVW components"; "All communications between FCDAO employees about the receipt or use of federal grants"; "All documents that fall within the scope of the subpoena, such as the FCDAO’s applications, proposal abstracts, grant agreements, financial management and system of internal controls questionnaire, and consolidated budget summary documents; "All documents and communications relating to the FCDAO's grant performance measurement and progress reporting information."

In February Willis eagerly took the stand to defend her actions amid questions about her personal relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade in the election subversion case in Georgia involving former President Donald Trump.

A defense attorney representing one of the 19 defendants in the case alleged Willis financially benefited from Nathan Wade being appointed as special counsel.

