Missoula police investigate body recovered in stream

MISSOULA — Missoula Police Department informed MTN News that officers responded to a call at 10:55 a.m. Saturday of a female floating in a side stream of the Clark Fork River.

Sgt. Michael Hebert said a 60-year-old woman was found deceased in a stream near the Poverello Center.

The recovery effort was aided by the Missoula Fire Department and concluded around 1 p.m.

Hebert said the investigation is ongoing pertaining to the nature of the woman's death, the Missoula County coroner is currently involved, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Her identity has not been released.