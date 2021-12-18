Helena Capital, Billings Senior boys basketball earn wins in Helena

HELENA — In Class AA boys basketball's return to Helena, the Capital Bruins used a strong second half to upend Billings West, 60-49 and the Billings Senior Broncs snagged a win on the road against the Helena High Bengals, 60-54.

At Helena High, the Broncs jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter at 14-6, but in the second the Bengals found some life and eventually cut the lead to 14-13. The Broncs were able to regain some steam towards the end of the first half to put themselves out in front 24-18, and battled their way through the second half to keep that lead in the final tally at 60-54.

At Helena Capital, the Bruins and the Gold Bears were neck and neck through the first half ending things at 27-27 following a Cooper Tyson buzzer-beater three. In the second half, the Bruins were able to pick up some steam behind a three-point barrage and some solid post work to give themselves a 2-0 start at 60-49.

The four teams will mix and match for Saturday as the Bengals welcome the Gold Bears and the Bruins host the Broncs, both games tip-off at 2 p.m.