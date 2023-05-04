Here's how Disney is celebrating AAPI Heritage Month

Disney is "Rising Together" to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The company says it will be highlighting AAPI stories throughout May, from employees to consumers and fans.

"It is so great to see communities coming together, celebrating one another and sharing how we are connected in various ways," shares Kristine Serrano, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Disney Entertainment. "There's wide alignment and support across Disney's multitude of networks, studios, brands, and platforms all celebrating the AAPI community."

Disney offerings that celebrate AAPI heritage

• Disney+ brings Asian American and Pacific Islander-led narratives to the forefront on coming-of-age stories through Asian and Pacific Islander Stories featuring titles such as "American Born Chinese," "Chang Can Dunk," and "Ms. Marvel."

• Freeform will feature a nod toward strong AAPI and Asian women with telecasts of both "Mulan" films and "Lilo & Stitch," as well as an airing of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

• FX will highlight films ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Mulan" (2020) and showcase interviews with AAPI talent from FX’s original series such as Christine Ko ("Dave"), Leonard Chang (Writer, "Snownfall"), Suzie Nakamura ("Snowfall"), and James Chin (EP, "Dave").



• Celebrate AAPI talent and Asian destinations with National Geographic titles, including the "Ancient China from Above" and "Access 360," "Restaurants at the End of the World," and "Lost Cities with Albert Lin" and "Free Solo."

• ABC News will have a network special, streaming next day on Hulu, covering the historic year for Asians and Asian Americans in Hollywood and the rise of Asian talent over the years.

• Marvel Entertainment will celebrate AAPI and Asian heroes through the lens of Marvel's rich history of super hero characters, comics stories, and the creators behind them including, a new Silk solo series, Wong elevation in Doctor Strange and Marvel's Voices Infinity Comics.



• All month long, Disney Channel will highlight series like "The Ghost of Molly McGee," "Amphibia" and much more.

• Learn more about the stories of talented employees across Disney and its iconic brands through features and stories on your favorite branded social media channels.



Disney says, "We are all greater than a single story and we all deserve to feel seen, heard and understood, not only during heritage months, but year-round."

