Helena High, Capital boys basketball prep for home opener

HELENA — As the Helena High and Helena Capital boys navigate the nonconference part of the Class AA basketball schedule the two squads are coming into this season after wildly different ones last year.

The Helena High Bengals are headed into this season after a tough, winless season last year, but as they head into Friday's match-up, last year's results are an afterthought.

"We can't really let last season affect us. We got to move on. New season, new us," said Helena High senior Kade Schlepp. "We're just kind of throwing it out in the garbage, throw that away, get into this season."

The Bengals fell in their season opener to Bozeman, but they feel as if it's just about time for them to crack into the win column again after a great preseason.

"It was a really intense first couple of practices. We're working hard, a lot of running," said Helena High senior Kaden Huot. "First game against Bozeman, I thought we played pretty well. Didn't execute plays well, like had a lot of turnovers that's what kind of affected us."

The Helena Capital boys finished fourth at last year's State AA tournament and as they make the turn into a new season a very similar roster will be headed into this year. The goal for this season is to keep that momentum and build off of it.

"Just to stay together as one and just keep that chemistry going throughout the whole year. We don't have any bad kids on the team. So just keeping that chemistry," said Helena Capital senior Brayden Koch.

The Bruins only lost three seniors to graduation last season and return a plethora of players that were key contributors last season, which in their eyes is a huge benefit.

"Being able to just talk and everybody gets along and has fun together. I think when we're all just talking and like having fun, we're flying around and doing good," said Helena Capital senior Trysten Mooney.

The Bengals and the Bruins tip-off on Friday at 7 p.m.

