Helena Capital staves off Helena High in crosstown dual

HELENA — In a back and forth affair, the Helena Capitals staved off the Helena High Bengals on the wrestling mat, taking home a team victory 48-27.

The Bruins found themselves out in front 12-0, following an open category victory at 103 pounds and a first-period pinfall of Asa Wood by Cashton Spolar. The Bengals got on the board at 120 pounds as Steven Yargo was able to counter Capital's Dustin Campbell for a third-period pin to get the Bruins back to within six points at 12-6.

From there, the Bengals had to fight from behind as they were forced to give up 18 points to open weight categories, but they were able to make up a little bit of ground as Ian Mehrens was able to able to hang on for a tight 5-4 decision against Capital's Cole Graham and J.T. Gehring was able to get a second-period pinfall against Ayden Smelko.

After a third-period Connor Kovick pinfall of Helena High's Andrew Cotton, the Bruins led 36-15. In need of a spark, the Bengals got them in the forms of Dhestin McKinnis and Kaleb Kirklin. Both Helena High wrestlers recorded pinfalls over Tyler Crum and Tuff Adams, respectively, to bring the Bengals back within 10 points at 36-27 with just two matches to go.

Needing a victory at the 205 pound weight class, the Bengals called on Ruger Young to face Capital's Tucker Zanto. Young maintained momentum through most of the match, but Zanto was able to bide his time and picked a spot to capitalize and pin Young to seal the match in Helena Capital's favor.

Capital's Talon Marsh wrapped up the Bruins' 48-27 victory over the Helena High Bengals with a first-round pin of David Luby.

Both teams will get a brief reprieve from competition before they head to Great Falls to compete in the CMR Holiday Classic on Dec. 17 and 18.

