LEWISTOWN — Benefis Health System is bringing expanded healthcare services to Lewistown, marking a significant development for the central Montana community.

Dr. Greg Tierney, president of system clinical operations at Benefis Health System, said the expansion represents an opportunity to better serve the Lewistown area.

Healthcare facility opens in Lewistown

"We're excited to be in Lewistown. I think we have always had a great relationship with both the people and the providers in Lewistown. We think this is an opportunity for us to kind of flip the model and bring benefits to them," Tierney said.

The expansion addresses a gap in local healthcare services, according to Kaci Husted, systems senior vice president at Benefis Health System.

"It became a logical place for us to look at for expansion. And we know that there's a lack of urgent care services currently in the community. So we were looking for an opportunity. And then when the sale of this building came about, it looked like the right opportunity for us and we really jumped on it," Husted said.

Urgent care will serve as the primary service offering in Lewistown, but Tierney said Benefis plans to look into specialized medical services.

"Then we'll look to bring specialists and different things from orthopedics to, you know, possibly urology, possibly, you know, other type of surgical subspecialties. We already have an oncologist who's going to be working over at Central Montana Medical Center. So all of those types of services," Tierney said.

The new facility aims to reduce travel time for residents seeking medical care, Husted explained.

"I think the idea of not having to do that hour and a half or more drive into Great Falls to get certain types of care is a definite advantage for folks who live in Lewistown," Husted said.

Last year, the city of Lewistown developed a new growth plan that includes infill development – a strategy that repurposes existing land in the city rather than expanding outward.



With new housing units in the works and the new urgent care clinic to fill some gaps, Lewistown is looking ahead.