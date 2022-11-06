Havre High School color guard earns 1st place in competition (video)

HAVRE — The Havre High School color guard team recently earned first place in a competition held in Pocatello, Idaho.
This team accomplished this feat under the direction of new director Serena Dawson with help from marching band director Cullen Hinkle.
