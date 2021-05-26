Grizzly bear euthanized after cattle killed near Avon

MISSOULA — Wildlife officials euthanized a male grizzly bear on May 24 in the Ophir Creek area northeast of Avon.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) wildlife specialists say the bear had been in the area consistently for the past month and killed several cows on a local ranch earlier this week.

The most recent cattle depredation was confirmed on May 23, and USDA Wildlife Services crews set traps on the site that evening.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) made the decision to have the bear euthanized due to its history of cattle depredations and persistence in staying near livestock.

Multiple grizzly bears have been observed in the area this spring, and FWP has been working with landowners to help secure livestock by removing bone piles and other attractants that can draw bears in.

Despite these efforts, the bear remained persistent, according to a news release.

FWP notes a different male grizzly was captured in the same location in early May and was relocated to a more remote location away from livestock and has not returned to the area.

