Great Falls crash victim identified

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter has identified Philip Schol as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Schol, 73 years old, was from Great Falls. The manner of death was accidental, according to Slaughter.

It happened at about 7:40 a.m. near mile marker 277, close to the exit for the Great Falls airport.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Ranger lost control while heading south. The vehicle went over the median and crossed into the northbound lane of I-15.

A Toyota 4-Runner was heading north, and the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles came to rest on the right-hand shoulder of the northbound lane.

Schol died at the scene; the other driver did not sustain serious injuries, according to the MHP.

The road at the time was slick and partially covered in snow and ice.



