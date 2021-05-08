Gov. Gianforte visits Missoula, talks cybersecurity

MISSOULA — Gov. Greg Gianforte paid a visit to Missoula College Friday where he zeroed in on the demand for cyber jobs.

The governor toured the college to learn about the Cyber Defense two-year education program at the University of Montana. School officials note the program is vetted by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency.

The hope is the program will help to fill employment gaps in the tech industry. UM officials brought the governor up to speed on their courses, saying they're bringing jobs to Missoula, as the high-tech industry continues to grow here.

"These cyber jobs are in huge demand. We estimate 600-700 open positions in Montana today. And that need's only going to grow. What U of M and Missoula College is doing -- is really on the forefront -- this is just one of only four centers in the country doing this sort of training, and it's great for Montana to be leading again," Gov. Gianforte said.

Members of the Montana National Guard, local technology companies, and a tribal outreach specialist also engaged in a roundtable discussion to discuss what they'd like to see in the incoming workforce, and in rural areas with connectivity issues.

