Going-to-the-Sun Road won't fully reopen for July 4th holiday

WEST GLACIER - People will have to wait a while longer to get the full experience of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Glacier National Park reports the iconic road will not fully open by the 4th of July holiday.

"Unprecedented winter snows and late spring snow storms slowed plowing progress on Going to the Sun Road this spring," a social media post states.

Park officials say they are "working to determine a new 'no sooner than date' to help visitors plan, according to the post.

The west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road remains closed at Avalanche Creek and the east side at Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Plow crew progress updates are available on the park's website: http://ow.ly/x3f250JH5Q8.