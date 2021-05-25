Watch

Glacier NP announces delay in opening of Many Glacier Road

MTN News
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 25, 2021
WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park officials have announced that Many Glacier Road will remain closed to vehicle, hiking and bicycling traffic through Memorial Day weekend.

The road was expected to open on May 28.

However, inclement weather has caused delays in construction, preventing the road from reopening to traffic in time for the holiday weekend.

The road is now projected to open on June 3.

Once the road opens, visitors should expect travel delays up to 40 minutes each way from Babb to the Many Glacier Hotel.

The road opening postponement will not affect scheduled openings of services at Many Glacier, according to a news release.

The latest road conditions and closures at Glacier National Park can be found here.

