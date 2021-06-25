Glacier National Park's iconic road now fully open

WEST GLACIER — Going to the Sun Road is finally open, meaning tourists are eager to hit the road to see the views.

“I am extremely excited, so I've been stalking the Glacier National Park website, the road status page, just to determine how the plows were coming along with the clearing and so forth,” said Ai-Lene Liang.

Liang is from Los Angeles and says that visiting National Parks is a hobby of hers even pre-pandemic.

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News

“I try to visit at least you know, four or more parks per year, and Glacier has always been on the bucket list,” said Liang.

The opening of the scenic route took time for the road crews to clear away the snow and park officials say that as soon as the last inch was removed, it was time.

“The minute it was ready, we swung the gate,” said Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

And ever since they opened the road at 6 a.m. visitors have zoomed in.

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News

“Constant steady stream of visitors and with the road being open, we do anticipate that that number of visitors will continue to increase,” said Kerzman.

For many visitors, the opening was a special surprise.

“We're going home tomorrow, tomorrow morning, so this was perfect, could not be more perfect," said Jaime Schrum, from Kansas.

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News

“It really felt like the first day of Christmas maybe?” said Liang.

Kerzman says that more tickets will become available for the Going to the Sun Road ticketed entry system In Glacier National Park.

You can find more information here.

