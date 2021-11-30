FWP will host two meetings to discuss possible Smith River changes

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will host two virtual public meetings to review potential updates to the Smith River State Park and River Corridor Recreation Management Plan, and answer questions from the public about the plan.

The virtual public meetings have been scheduled for December 1 and December 7, both beginning at 6 p.m.

During the meetings, FWP staff will provide an overview on the potential management changes , answer questions from the public, and outline the process to submit comments on the proposed changes.

Public comments will not be taken during the meetings.

The process of updating the 2009 Smith River Management Plan began this summer with a focus on four primary management issues:



Management of Camp Baker Human Waste Management Natural and Cultural Resource Impacts Floater Opportunities

These potential updates are included in a draft environmental assessment (EA), which is available to the public for review and comment. Comments will be accepted through December 15.