Fromberg teen, two Crow Agency residents die in recent crashes

BILLINGS — A 16-year-old Fromberg girl and two Crow Agency residents were killed and four people were injured in two recent traffic accidents in southeast Montana.

The first crash happened Friday, May 3, near Crow Agency when two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on the Interstate 90 Frontage Road collided head-on at 11:23 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A 29-year-old woman who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck and a 49-year-old man who was a passenger both died as a result of the collision. A second passenger - a 37-year-old woman - was injured. All three were from Crow Agency.

A 37-year-old man from Crow Agency driving the other vehicle - a Ford F250 pickup truck - was also injured.

The second crash happened on Saturday, May 4, shortly after 9 p.m. when a Chevrolet pickup truck traveling south crashed on Blue Water Road.

The 16-year-old girl from Fromberg who was driving the truck was killed.

A 13-year-old boy from Fromberg and a 16-year-old girl from Deaver, Wyoming, were passengers in the truck and both were injured, the patrol said in a news release.

None of those involved in the two crashes were wearing seat belts, the patrol said, and alcohol is a suspected factor in both crashes.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

We will update you if we get more information.