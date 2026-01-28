GREAT FALLS — A well-known Froid business owner, youth coach, and father of four was detained by US Border Patrol officials earlier this week on a federal immigration warrant, sparking an outpouring of solidarity from his small northeastern Montana town.

Roberto Orozco-Ramirez, 42 years old , was taken into custody on Sunday after turning himself in to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office, following days of reported surveillance by federal agents.

When contacted, agents allege that he became suspicious, refused entry, and made threats as they were leaving, including throwing a piece of lumber at the “direction of the agent’s vehicle.” Orozco now faces federal charges of illegal re-entry and threatening a federal officer.

Supporters rally for Froid man in Great Falls - watch:

Froid business owner in custody, community rallies in support

Neighbors, however, question the tactics used by federal agents and said Orozco’s family had been under surveillance for over a week leading up to the arrest.

"Especially when they started parking on either side of the approach to his business, we obviously knew something was going on right away," said Keith Nordlund, a Froid resident whose child attends school with Orozco’s. "It got so bad the past week, I think it was Tuesday, the kids quit going to school because they were being followed and harassed by Border Patrol that much."

Fearing the situation could escalate, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick stepped in to mediate between federal agents and Orozco’s attorney, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Orozco surrendered peacefully on Sunday evening and was taken to the Roosevelt County jail.

Community members say the arrest has shaken the town of fewer than 200 people, where Orozco and his family have lived for more than a decade.

His son, Roberto Orozco-Lazcano, described the encounter as unexpected and scary.

MTN News Roberto Orozco-Lazcano

"When I first saw Border Patrol outside of my house and my dad's business, I was scared," he added. "I didn't really expect to see that after so long being here."

Orozco owns and operates Orozco Diesel, a trucking and repair business that residents say has played a critical role in keeping school buses and farm equipment running in the rural area. He has also coached youth sports and is widely described by neighbors as a devoted father and hardworking mechanic.

"Built a thriving business. He and his boys built it from the ground up, physically built the building from the ground up," said Marvin Qualley, who drives a bus for Froid Public Schools.

MTN News

The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office said in a news release: "It's important to note that the man and his family have been productive members of the community and have had no negative interactions with local law enforcement since they moved here over a decade ago. The man posed no danger to the community at any point during this incident."

Orozco-Ramirez was transferred to Great Falls and appeared in federal court on Wednesday. The courtroom was packed with supporters, many of whom had traveled from Froid to show their support for the longtime community member.

Residents say Orozco-Ramirez is extensively connected in the community, having owned a business and coached young sports.

"He may have been here legally, yes, he may have done that," Orozco-Lazcano added. "But he's been an amazing person."

"Very devastating," declared one Froid resident. "Very sad watching my classmate's dad get pulled away from his family. I’d never want that to happen to anyone.”

Another resident stated that the issue has shaken the community.

"It's a really small community," she explained. "So when something big like this happens, it's not normal anywhere—but it's a big shock for us, especially."

According to federal court filings, U.S. Border Patrol recognized Orozco-Ramirez as a Sureños gang member and removed him from the US in 2009.

The records claim he has been living in the United States unlawfully, but they also admit that he has no criminal record.

Arrest of man in Froid sparks community outcry and support

Despite the charges, many in Froid highlight Orozco-Ramirez's services to the community.

"He started a business, and he's showing people how strong an immigrant can be," Orozco-Lazcano remarked.

A hearing to decide whether Orozco-Ramirez will remain in custody is planned for February 5, followed by a detention hearing on February 9.

Meanwhile, his family believes the assistance they've gotten has helped them get through a difficult period.

"All the support we've been getting—people on Facebook, people sending money, food—there's a ton of support coming in," he said. "My family greatly appreciates it. I know my father does, too. Every time he calls, we tell him everything, and he always tells us to be thankful."

Reporter Isabel Spartz in Billings contributed to this article.