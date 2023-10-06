Former President Trump endorses candidate in House speaker race

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the House Republicans' search for a new speaker by offering his "complete and total endorsement" of Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Jordan is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which is leading an investigation into the Department of Justice's role in prosecuting President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Posting on the social media outlet Truth Social, Trump said that Jordan would be a "great speaker."

Trump's endorsement came hours after rumors began to swirl about whether Trump could become speaker even though he is not a member of the House. Rep. Troy Nehls posted on X, "I’ve been contacted by multiple Members of Congress willing to support and offer nomination speeches for Donald J. Trump to be Speaker of the House. Next week is going to be HUGE."

Hours later, Nehls said he discussed the speaker race with Trump.

"Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race," Nehls wrote. "He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party."

Whoever Republicans pick to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy will need to be a nearly unanimous choice within the caucus. Democrats have vowed not to support a Republican candidate and would vote for Caucus Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker.

While Trump's endorsement will likely carry a lot of weight within the GOP caucus, it's unclear whether the endorsement will move more moderate members. There remain two Republicans, Reps. Dan Newhouse and David Valadao, who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

In addition to Jordan, Majority Leader Steve Scalise has also said he is interested in becoming speaker.

Republicans have said they will reconvene on Tuesday to try to form a consensus around a speaker candidate.

In January, it took 15 rounds of voting and a number of concessions before McCarthy was finally elected as speaker. His tenure lasted less than nine months.

Until a speaker is installed, the House is unable to take up votes and continue normally.

