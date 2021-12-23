Former Missoula County Public Schools employee charged with rape

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking for help in an investigation into a former Missoula County Public Schools employee accused of raping a student in 2011.

Earlier this year an anonymous woman reported a 10-year-old sexual assault to the Missoula Police Department. Former Missoula County Public Schools employee Jordan Graves has since been charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault.

Detective Lieutenant Eddie McLean said, "We're looking for any additional witnesses or potential victims that could come forward."

According to charging documents, in 2011 Graves was employed by MCPS, first as a student teacher, then a substitute teacher and coach for "several" high school sports teams.

A victim identified as Jane Doe reported a sexual assault to the Missoula Police Department in August of this year. She told detectives she met Graves during her freshman year, in the fall of 2010 when she was 15. She told police Graves was student teaching in her gym class.

Court documents outline multiple incidents.

Doe recalled Graves sending her messages, driving by her house, and being sexually forceful.

When interviewed by police, court documents allege Graves admitted sexual relationships with at least three other students.

Lt. McLean said, "I know at times there are people that are reluctant to come forward when we have reports of incidents like this. There are other services that we can refer people to if they just request counseling. We don't want to leave any rock unturned, we don't want to avoid the possibility that there are other victims, our hope is that somebody will come forward and speak to Detective Brueckner if they have been a victim of an offense."

The Missoula Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed Graves’ behavior to contact Detective Connie Brueckner at (406) 552-6286 or bruecknerc@ci.missoula.mt.us.

Graves is expected to appear in Missoula County District Court after the new year.



