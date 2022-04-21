Former Jefferson football coach Clint Layng: "I can rest easy tonight, knowing all the support"

BOULDER — At a Jefferson school district school board meeting Tuesday, the Board of Trustees opted to not renew Jefferson football coach Clint Layng's contract.

Layng confirmed the news with MTN Sports on Wednesday and, in a statement over the phone, thanked the many that came out in support of him.

"I just want to thank all the people that have reached out to me. From last night to today, there's been so many, I won't even be able to remember them all. But I just want to say thank you, first of all, to my principal and superintendent Tim Norbeck, and Mike Moodry for their support. To all my ex-players, whether it's the kids from Sheridan, Montana, to the kids here in Boulder, and to all my current players for all their support today. And even players that I've coached against, like Jace Lewis from Townsend. And I also want to thank all the coaches, and [Athletic Directors] that have reached out to me today, all the way from Baker, Montana, to Eureka, Montana, there's been too many to even count, and I don't want to leave anybody out," said Layng.

"I can rest easy tonight, knowing all the support that I've heard throughout last night, and today, and I just really appreciate it. It shows me that, that I've made an impact on people and I can be proud of everything I've done with my coaching and teaching and everything else," Layng continued.

The Jefferson Panther's football team finished the 2021 season in the semi-finals of the Class B State Football tournament.

After the statement, MTN Sports asked Layng what he believes the future holds for him.

"I know I'm a good coach. And, and I believe in what I do. And I think there's a lot of players that will back me on that," said Layng. "I'm not sure. But I know, there's a lot of people fighting for me. I know that much."

The news of Layng's non-renewal comes shortly after both Anaconda varsity basketball coaches were let go following an Anaconda Public Schools board meeting.