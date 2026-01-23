Former Cascade County Sheriff's deputy dies in 'tragic ranching accident'

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced that former Corporal Jay Groskreutz died unexpectedly at the age of 54 on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Sheriff's Office says that the initial investigation determined that that he died from injuries sustained from a tragic ranching accident; his cause of death was traumatic asphyxia.

The agency said in a news release that Jay began his CCSO career in April 2000, with more than 23 years of distinguished service.

His service highlights were as sniper on the SWAT Team, Court Security Team, and Search and Rescue. Jay retired on October 31, 2023.

The news release states: "Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office remembers Jay as a one-of-a-kind human being whose love for his family and passion for the outdoors was evident every time Jay had a story to share. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

If you would like to help Jay’s family, a Meal Train donation page has been created: "Please join us to care for Billie Jo, Abbie, and Cassidy after the loss of husband, father, and friend Jay."

Click here if you would like to donate.