Florence Pugh hit in face by flying object at 'Dune: Part Two' panel

Florence Pugh is the latest celebrity to be at the mercy of fans' unruly behavior.

The actor was attending a "Dune: Part Two" panel at Brazil's Comic Con Sunday when an object thrown by someone in the crowd appeared to strike her in the face.

A video posted on X shows the surprising moment when Pugh is hit by a flying object while standing on stage with the film's director, Denis Villenueve, and her co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Souheila Yacoub, Austin Butler and Zendaya.

The 27-year-old appears to say "Ow" or "Wow" before touching the place by her eye and nose where the object struck then bending down to inspect it. Her co-stars beside her also seemed shocked by the incident and looked toward the object on the ground.

Florence Pugh was hit in the face by a flying object during #CCXP23. pic.twitter.com/vtSe9lGnNr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2023

This was the cast's first outing to promote the upcoming film, due out in March 2024. Earlier that night, Pugh had commented on the "power" in the event's room because of the first "Dune" film, which she was not a part of.

The actor is now the latest celebrity subject to the wrath of random, flying objects this year.

Until now, the victims of this fan behavior have been performing musicians, with Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Drake, Cardi B and others seeing instances of thrown objects coming too close for comfort.

In June, Bebe Rexha had to get stitches after a concertgoer's flung phone hit her in the face. The man responsible was charged with assault after being arrested at the scene. Also that month, pop singer Ava Max was slapped in the face by a fan who stormed the stage at her show.

These instances have pushed some celebrities to denounce the behavior while performing. Taylor Swift paused a show in Buenos Aires last month to tell fans not to throw items on the stage, and Adele spoke out about the behavior at one of her Las Vegas shows in July.

