Montana approved for additional federal assistance for flooding

HELENA — Additional disaster aid has been approved for Montana communities affected by recent destructive flooding.

Residents of Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties may now register with FEMA for assistance if they had damage caused by the flooding. This is in addition to the assistance that was previously made available to reimburse eligible communities for damaged public infrastructure and emergency response costs.

FEMA says people should, contact their insurance company and file a claim for the disaster-caused damage, if they haven’t done so already. Individuals should take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts for repair work.

For uninsured or underinsured losses, people can apply for assistance with FEMA in several ways:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and click on “Apply Online”

Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open every day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MST. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned phone, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Download the FEMA App for smartphones or mobile devices

Information about how to apply for low-interest U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans for businesses and residents is available online at www.SBA.gov/disaster. You may also call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. TTY users may call 800-877-8339.

In addition to financial aid from FEMA or the SBA, by applying you may be referred to additional federal, state and local disaster aid programs or assistance from voluntary agencies.