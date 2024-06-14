Fergus County dedicates new flag poles

LEWISTOWN — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports from Lewistown on the dedication of new flag poles.
Below is the video transcript provided by Paul Sanchez:
It's Flag Day and Father's Day weekend and I'm here in Fergus County as a flag pole Dedication is about to begin.
Fergus County Commissioner Jennifer Saunders talks with MTN News.
So today we dedicated our new flagpoles on the courthouse lawn in Lewistown. As per Legislation, we fly three flags, the American, the Montana, the POW/MIA flags. So we put these three beautiful poles up and today we raised them for the first time.
Flag Day is a very important part of American History. It means a lot to so many people.
John Koch Vice Commander American Legion Post #16 shared this. Keep a light. The fires of patriotism. Strive earnestly for the spirit of democracy. Worship eternal God and keep his commandments. And I shall remain the bulwark, a piece of freedom for all of mankind. I am your Flag.
On this flag day, these men and women raise these flags to show respect and love not only for their country, but also for the men and women that fought for our rights. And so we raise our Flag in their Honor.
The public is invited to bring any Unserviceable Flags to the Legion for proper disposal. 4pm Legion Club Parking Lot and 8pm Redbirds Baseball Stadium.