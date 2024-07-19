FEMA declares disaster for May storms in parts of Montana

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced on Friday that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Montana to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by the severe winter storm and flooding from May 6-9, 2024.

Public assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm and flooding.

The designated areas are Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Petroleum, Pondera, Teton, Toole and Wheatland counties; and the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation and the Fort Belknap Indian Community.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

MTN News Precipitation totals (May 5-8, 2024)