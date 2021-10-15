Feel Good Friday: creating an inclusive playground at a Great Falls school

Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 15, 2021

GREAT FALLS — Feel Good Friday: Creating an inclusive playground at Meadow Lark Elementary School in Great Falls. Feel Good Friday: Inclusive playground at Great Falls school The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation posted on Facebook : Meadow Lark Elementary school's All-Inclusive Playground organizers, donors and volunteers gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate the completion of the playground project!

$143,000 was raised in 90-days according to Co-Chairs Bob James and his daughter Laurel Gregier. A special thank you to the 819th RED HORSE Squadron for contributing hundreds of volunteer hours to install the new, safe play surface.

The GFPS Foundation supported the project with an Innovation Grant of $10,000. Through partnerships with private donors and the GFPS district, the Foundation supports numerous building enhancement projects in Great Falls.

