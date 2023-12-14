FedEx warns drivers to be alert amid truck robberies

FedEx is urging delivery drivers to be very aware of their surroundings and to lock windows and doors on trucks when possible, as reports of truck robberies have increased.

The company, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, said this season has shown an increase in "unlawful activity."

The Wall Street Journal was one of the first to report on a message to drivers that read, "This peak season is showing an increase in unlawful activity, putting increasing concern on safety and security."

Many drivers work with contracted organizations that hire or use trucks owned by third-party operations.

Local reports in Memphis said the company informed workers it has "rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly issue reminders to our employees and service providers about the importance of both personal and vehicle safety."

FedEx told drivers to do what they can to remain vigilant and to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

The Better Business Bureau suggests having your packages delivered to a physical location like a store or to a point of pickup instead of your home to lessen package theft. This might also relieve some burden on delivery drivers as well. Consumers can also consider using a package-receiving service as well.

Earlier this year, the United States Postal Service said it was expanding safety measures amid a spike in robberies carried out against USPS carriers.

