Rapid Reaction: North Dakota State 38, Montana State 10

The North Dakota State dynasty rolls on.

Hunter Luepke scored three first-half touchdowns and the Bison steamrolled Montana State 38-10 in the FCS national championship on Saturday.

It was NDSU’s ninth FCS title. It was MSU’s first appearance in a national championship game since 1984.

North Dakota State used a methodical drive to score on its first possession, which was capped off by a Luepke touchdown. Luepke scored again to start the second quarter, and once more just before halftime.

Meanwhile, MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott left the game after the Bobcats’ first drive with an apparent leg injury. Bobcat kicker Blake Glessner went 1-2 on field goals, and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from backup Tucker Rovig late in the fourth quarter.

Turning point: Tommy Mellott’s injury. Without the freshman sensation, Montana State’s offense couldn’t generate anything. NDSU took complete control from the start and never looked back.

Stat of the game: Rushing yards. NDSU’s steady attack wore out Montana State as the Bison collected 380 rushing yards.

Game balls: Luepke, McCutcheon. Luepke’s first touchdown set the tone, and his second put the game out of reach. McCutcheon scored MSU’s only touchdown.

