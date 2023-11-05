Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tears ACL while training for MMA fight

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL while training for a mixed martial arts competition.

Zuckerberg said he had been training for a fight early next year.

The tech billionaire said he underwent surgery on Friday, but plans to resume training when he heals.

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Zuckerberg said. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."

Zuckerberg shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed with his leg in a bandage and brace and strapped into a machine.

The Facebook founder competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament in May, and has been sharing updates online about his MMA training. Last month, he shared a selfie on Instagram of his bruised and cut face, saying "sparring got a little out of hand."

Over the summer, Zuckerberg and X CEO Elon Musk grabbed headlines when they seemingly agreed to a "cage match" faceoff in June, but that appears to have fallen through.

