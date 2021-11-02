You can watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ on PBS this year

The Peanuts may be on Apple TV+ now, but you won’t need a subscription to the streaming service to watch the holiday specials this year.

PBS and PBS Kids will broadcast “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

And if you’re really planning ahead, you can catch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS and PBS on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers will be able to enjoy the holiday classics ad-free on the public broadcasting channels.

“We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations," said Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, in a statement. "During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans.”

PBS also aired “It’s the Great Pumpkin” this past October after it was unavailable to broadcast in 2020.

For years, the holiday classic aired on ABC for families to enjoy in October. Last year, however, it didn’t make the airwaves because the license was secured by Apple TV+. Apple put the special and other Peanuts classics on its streaming service instead, but that was met with a public outcry.

Responding to the uproar, Apple eased its grip on the specials and announced last year that it would allow PBS and PBS Kids to air “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But with the spooky season long passed by then, it was too late for the Halloween special to make it to PBS in 2020.