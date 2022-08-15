'Stranger Things' actor Millie Bobby Brown enrolls at Purdue

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is staying close to Indiana as she announces where she's attending college.

In an interview with Allure magazine, Brown said she would attend Purdue University as an online college student.

The 18-year-old actress said she'll be studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people," Allure reported.

The program is "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills," the school's website said.

Although the Netflix series takes place in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, it has mentioned Purdue and other Indiana universities, the Indianapolis Star reported.

According to the newspaper, a Purdue shirt that appeared on a season three episode of the show went viral and was sold online.

On the hit show, CNN reported that Brown plays Eleven, a girl with telekinetic abilities.