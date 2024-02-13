Pearl Jam returning to Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — Pearl Jam is returning to Washington-Grizzly Stadium this summer.

The band will be bringing its Plus World Tour to Missoula on August 22, 2024.

Ten Club Ticket Presale Request Open Now; and registration for general onsale tickets begins on Tuesday here.

Pearl Jam will release their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, 2024, and launch a 35-date worldwide tour in May.

Dark Matter marks the band’s first release since Gigaton.

Pearl Jam performed at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in August of 2018.

According to the University of Montana, the band was the first major music act to perform in Washington-Grizzly Stadium in 1998.

At the time it was billed as the largest music event in the history of Montana.

The band's bassist, Jeff Ament, is a Montana native who attended school at the University of Montana.