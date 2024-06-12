Jason Biggs talks 25 years since 'American Pie' movie: 'I can remember every moment'

Anybody down for some apple pie?

Actor Jason Biggs, known for his iconic role as Jim Levenstein in the "American Pie" film series, is celebrating 25 years since the original movie’s debut.

Live on Scripps News, Biggs said the memories have stayed with him forever.

“In some ways it feels like yesterday; in other ways, on a personal level, I’m a parent now, I’ve got kids, a lot of chapters have happened, certainly a lot of life has happened, but I can remember every moment and every feeling associated with auditioning for and then making and then releasing this film in 1998 and 1999,” Biggs said.

“I think that's partly because of the way the movie not only resonated with me, and the connection I had to it, but the way it resonated with fans all over the world," he said.

Biggs has partnered with Edwards Desserts to bring fans a limited-edition Anniversary Apple pie.

As part of the collaboration with Edwards, Biggs paid homage to the movie with a reimagined family-friendly commercial where he now plays the understanding dad.

In the ad, Biggs comes home to find a pie with a note. When an unexpected turn of events results in a ruined pie, Biggs looks at his son and utters his movie dad’s familiar words: "Well, I guess we'll just tell your mother we ate it all."

Biggs said he’s not afraid to continue to lean into his iconic role as Jim, and said the best part about it is the connection he’s made with fans.

“No matter what, I am going to be the pie guy forever,” the actor said.

Fans and pie lovers can enter to win the anniversary Edwards pie and movie memorabilia on the dessert company’s website through June 26.