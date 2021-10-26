Kat Von D announces LA tattoo shop to close Dec. 1

Kat Von D is closing up shop and moving to Indiana.

The celebrity tattoo artist announced on Facebook that she was closing her famous tattoo parlor, High Voltage, on Dec. 1.

"As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there, we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she said in her post. "After much thought, we have decided we will permanently be moving to Indiana at the end of this year.

Von D explained that she'll try to open up another tattoo shop in Indiana once she and her husband "are done with the house remodel."

"I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often," she said.

According to USA Today, the reality TV star stated last year that the reason she wanted to leave LA was because of its "terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption."

The famed West Hollywood shop was the setting for her TLC reality series "LA Ink."