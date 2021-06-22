'Friends' actor reveals he has stage 4 prostate cancer

The actor who portrayed Gunther on "Friends" has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer.

James Michael Tyler shared the news during an interview on the “Today” show.

Tyler, who appeared as Gunther in 150 episodes of the hit sitcom, revealed he has been living with prostate cancer since 2018.

Tyler said the cancer was found during a routine physical.

The actor said it started "mutating" during the coronavirus pandemic.

He added he could no longer walk.

The actor said he's currently undergoing chemotherapy.