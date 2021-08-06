Watch
Ed Sheeran to headline NFL's kickoff concert on Sept. 9 in Florida

FILE - In this June 18, 2019, file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Yesterday'" in London. Sheeran will perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month. The NFL announced Friday, Aug. 6, that Sheeran will headline a pregame concert in Tampa, Fla. The British pop star's performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The National Football League has announced that Ed Sheeran will headline its 2021 NFL Kickoff event in Florida ahead of the season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers next month.

The NFL announced Friday that the concert would happen on Sept. 9 in Tampa at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, the Associated Press reported.

The Grammy-winning artist's performance will partially be shown on NBC and the NFL Network, according to the AP.

His entire performance will be streamed on NFL.com and the league’s Facebook page and app, Scripps sister station WFTS reported.

The experience, which kicks off at 11 a.m CT, is free and open to the public, but an NFL OnePass will be required to enter, the league said on the Kickoff Experience website.

