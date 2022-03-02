'Dancing With the Stars' veteran Maksim Chmerkovskiy flying back to U.S. after fleeing Ukraine

"Dancing With the Stars" veteran Maksim Chmerkovskiy is on his way back to the United States from Ukraine.

The television personality had been detailing his ordeal on social media by letting his fans know he was heading back to Los Angeles.

Chmerkovskiy had been in Ukraine before Russia invaded the country to film "World of Dance UA," Deadline reported.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chmerkovskiy made it safely to Poland on March 1 after taking a 31-hour train ride, which he described as traumatizing.

E! Online reported that the "DWTS" pro had been posting video updates about his experience since Feb. 24, even detailing his arrest, which he said "was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing."

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, as of March 1, approximately 660,000 people have left Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.