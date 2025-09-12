Taylor Swift agrees to deposition in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal dispute, reports say

Taylor Swift has reportedly agreed to provide a deposition in the ongoing civil case between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, according to multiple sources who cited court filings.

Lively filed a lawsuit in December, accusing her "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to "destroy" her reputation in a legal complaint.

According to CNN and other outlets citing a filing from Baldoni's legal team, Swift agreed to be deposed in the case but is unable to do so before Oct. 20, due to prior professional commitments.

Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios countersued in January for $400 million, accusing Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion, but it was later dismissed in June.

Swift, who is a longtime friend of Lively, first came up in Baldoni's now-dismissed countersuit. The singer was reportedly subpoenaed in the case in May.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024,” a spokesperson for Swift said to CNN at the time.

Swift's team had also provided licensing for one of her songs to be used in the film, but CNN reported her spokesperson stated, "this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

The trial for the case is set for March 2026.

