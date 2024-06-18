Justin Timberlake arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, authorities said

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and will appear in court on Tuesday, the Sag Harbor Police Department told Scripps News.

ABC News was the first to report Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated.

The arrest reportedly took place Monday night, but no other details have been released.

Timberlake became one of the most recognizable pop stars in the world as a member of NSYNC. He then launched a successful solo career, winning 10 Grammy Awards.

He has also numerous acting credits, including lead roles in "The Social Network" and "Friends with Benefits."

Timberlake is currently on tour and is scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday. His last tour performance was on Saturday in Miami.