'Don't remember anything': Jamie Foxx shares more about mystery health scare that hospitalized him

Actor Jamie Foxx has revealed more about the mysterious medical emergency that left the actor hospitalized for weeks last year.

In a video circulating on social media, Foxx, 56, was seen opening up to fans about the health scare, explaining that it all apparently stemmed from a headache.

"[I had a] bad headache, asked my boy for Advil [and] I was gone for 20 days," Foxx said. "I don't remember anything."

He went on to say that he couldn't offer more details of the incident "on camera" but did mention that he received a cortisone shot and a doctor told him "there's something going on up there," Foxx said while pointing to his head.

The Academy Award-winning actor, singer, and comedian was hospitalized in April 2023 with what his daughter Corinne described at the time as a "medical complication," which led the public to speculate on the cause of his health emergency.

Weeks later, Foxx put an end to speculations and dispelled rumors surrounding the nature of his health scare in an emotional video shared on Instagram, shedding some light on the gravity of the situation he faced.

"Some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working. They said I was paralyzed; I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back," Foxx said at the time. "I just wanna say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got."

While the exact details of what happened still largely remain private, Foxx has resumed public appearances and often shares updates from his life on social media.