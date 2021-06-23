Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the last 13 years. She told the court she just wants her life back.

In the highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears addressed the court Wednesday. Spears' words on the case are being heard in open court for the first time.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the conservatorship arrangement. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she continued.

Spears spoke during the hearing over the phone from another location.

In her 20 minute statement, she told the judge, "a lot has happened since two years ago, the last time I was in court. I haven't been back to court because I didn't feel I was heard."

She then described feeling forced to go on tour in 2018 and perform in Las Vegas. After announcing her hiatus from her Las Vegas residency, Spears told the court she was put on Lithium against her will.

She said being on the medication left her feeling "drunk, I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses."

Several dozen fans from the #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse during the hearing to show their support for the pop star and to bring awareness to conservatorship arrangements.

The 39-year-old's father, Jamie Spears, is the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate.