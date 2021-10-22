Watch
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' star Peter Scolari dies at 66

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor Peter Scolari at the Backstage Creations Giving Suite benefitting the Television Academy Foundation Educational Programs at the 68th Emmy® Awards at the Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision for Backstage Creations/AP Images)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 13:08:10-04

Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his roles in "Bosom Buddies" and "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was 66.

According to Deadline and Variety, Scolari's death was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.

Scolari's career was launched after starring opposite Tom Hanks for two seasons on the ABC comedy “Bosom Buddies" from 1980-82. He also starred as producer Michael Harris on the CBS comedy "Newhart" from 1984-90, in which he earned three Emmy nominations.

He won an Emmy playing Tad Horvath on the HBO series "Girls."

Scolari also appeared on Broadway, including "Hairspray,” “Sly Fox,” “Wicked,” “Magic/Bird,” and with Hanks in “Lucky Guy” in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Tracy Shayne and four children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

