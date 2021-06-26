Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! win Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES — The late Alex Trebek won a posthumous Daytime Emmy Award Friday night for best game show host. His children, Matt and Emily Trebek, accepted the award.

“We are so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad,” Matt Trebek said during the awards show on CBS. “For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy, to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it.”

Trebek's show, Jeopardy!, won best game show, too.

Trebek died in November from pancreatic cancer. He hosted Jeopardy! for nearly four decades. He was taping new shows up until his death.

He was honored during Friday night's award show with a special In Memoriam segment that featured memories from first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Others remembered Friday night include Regis Philbin and Larry King.

Friday's awards show was hosted by Sheryl Underwood.